Minerals Co. Asks 11th Circ. To Back $188M Arbitral Award

By Clark Mindock (April 8, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- British Virgin Islands firm Commodities & Minerals Enterprise Ltd. is pushing the Eleventh Circuit to back a $188 million arbitral award against a Venezuelan state-owned mining company, arguing the company waited too long to contest the award. CME told the circuit court in a brief Thursday that Venezuelan company CVG Ferrominera Orinoco CA (FMO) had given up its right to move to vacate the award in the lower courts by waiting too long after the court received a petition to confirm, which the lower court received in July and confirmed in December. The minerals firm said the Venezuelan company had three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS