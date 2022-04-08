NJ Eatery Co. Wins Bid To Arbitrate Whistleblower Claims

By Bill Wichert (April 8, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A franchisee of Applebee's, Panera Bread and Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants won a ruling Friday to arbitrate a former business analyst's whistleblower claims, with a New Jersey state appellate panel finding that their arbitration agreement could not be derailed by a state law amendment barring employment contract provisions that waive certain rights. The three-judge panel signed off on a 2020 trial court ruling dismissing plaintiff Lorin Cangiano's proposed class action and compelling arbitration of her claims against The Doherty Group Inc. and four company employees. The panel rejected her stance that the amendment invalidated the arbitration agreement, which is governed by...

