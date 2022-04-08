2nd Circ. Sides With Insurer In Eatery's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (April 8, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Three days after hearing oral arguments, the Second Circuit on Friday rejected another policyholder's appeal for COVID-19 coverage based on its initial decision against a New York art gallery in December. In a six-page order Friday, the panel said that the owner of Bruno's Ristorante Italiano in Howard Beach, New York, was not entitled to coverage from Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. The panel said it had no reason to rule differently than it did in 10012 Holdings Inc. v. Sentinel Insurance Co., which held there isn't coverage for pandemic shutdown orders. "BR concedes that 10012 Holdings is factually on point. It contends,...

