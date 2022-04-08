Pilot Drops Toxic-Exhaust Suit Against Defunct Airline

By Matthew Santoni (April 8, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A former pilot for bankrupt airline OneJet has dropped his lawsuit claiming the carrier's lax maintenance allowed exhaust to leak into his plane and sicken him, according to court records. Jeremy Ravotti, a pilot contracted to fly OneJet's small planes between midsize airports, stipulated to the dismissal of his suit with prejudice Wednesday, which U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy granted the same day. The stipulation didn't say the parties had reached a settlement, but settlement talks had continued earlier in 2022 even after a mediation session didn't resolve the case in January, court documents said. "The parties attended mediation on...

