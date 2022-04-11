Bad Jury Charge Triggers New Trial In Cigarette Death Suit

By Brian Dowling (April 11, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts jury could have held tobacco behemoths R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris responsible for defectively designed cigarettes that led to a Bay State man's death if not for a mistaken legal instruction, a state appeals court said Friday. The Massachusetts Appeals Court panel said Superior Court Justice Heidi E. Brieger was wrong to tell the jury that Jonathan Main had to prove that R.J Reynolds and Philip Morris knew of safer alternative designs for cigarettes at the time that his father, Richard Main, became addicted. Instead, as the Supreme Judicial Court explained in Evans v. Lorillard Tobacco Co. in 2013,...

