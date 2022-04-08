Big Pharma Can't Beat SF Opioid Claims Before Trial

By Lauren Berg (April 8, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Anda Inc. and other drugmakers and distributors can't escape San Francisco's claims in an upcoming bellwether bench trial, the California federal judge overseeing the multidistrict opioid litigation has ruled, but Endo International can beat allegations attributed to its subsidiaries. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer denied summary judgment to divisions of drug manufacturers Allergan and Teva, as well as distributor Anda over public nuisance and Unfair Competition Law claims, saying there are factual disputes over San Francisco's theories that the defendants made false statements about the safety and risks of opioids, and that they failed to use systems...

