Asbestos Claimants Liable For Rare Fines In Bestwall Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (April 8, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina bankruptcy judge took the unusual step of sanctioning nearly 500 asbestos claimants in the Chapter 11 case of Georgia-Pacific unit Bestwall LLC this week, saying fines were necessary to compel the claimants to complete forms critical to the debtor's claim estimation efforts. During a hearing in Charlotte on Wednesday, Judge Laura T. Beyer of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina said claimants who had not completed sections of a personal injury questionnaire that asked about their claims against other asbestos-related defendants would incur $100 daily fines beginning in two weeks. She said most of...

