Delaware Won't Take Illinois Suit Delayed By 'Gamesmanship'

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 8, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An employer that delayed a lawsuit in Illinois by twice demanding a new judge at the last minute may not remove the suit to Delaware because the employer's tactics in the case are "incompatible with equity," a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor ruled Friday. Investment firm Pentwater Capital Management LP and its general partner Halbower Holdings Inc. may well have the right to invoke a Delaware forum selection clause in their dispute with former Pentwater fund manager Arthur Kaz, but by using "a procedural sleight-of-hand" to defer a decision on the forum question in Illinois, they "forfeited a position of equitable...

