Sandy Hook Families Say InfoWars Host Is Hiding Millions

By Michelle Casady (April 8, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones diverted millions in assets to shell companies in an attempt to shield his fortune and claim that he was unable to pay the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims who successfully sued him for defamation, a lawsuit filed in Texas state court alleges. The lawsuit is being brought by four Sandy Hook parents — Neil Heslin, Scarlett Lewis, Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa — and Marcel Fontaine, who sued Jones after being falsely identified as the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. They filed suit in the 200th...

