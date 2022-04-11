Walmart Says It Made No Promise To Pay Drivers During Meals

By Matthew Santoni (April 11, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Walmart wants to trim a proposed class action accusing the retailer of making its delivery drivers keep working through their unpaid meal breaks, telling a Pennsylvania federal court that without an explicit promise to pay for such work, the drivers can't claim a breach of contract. Walmart argued that delivery drivers failed to show they had a contractual right to pay during meal breaks that could be enforced through their proposed class action. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) The retail giant said proposed lead plaintiff Robert McEnheimer couldn't sustain his claims for breach of contract or violation of the Pennsylvania Wage Payment and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS