AIG Unit Urges 2nd Circ. To Back $7.2M Coverage Win

By Hope Patti (April 11, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit urged the Second Circuit to affirm a lower court's ruling that London-based reinsurer Equitas Insurance Ltd. must cover $7.2 million of a $20 million payment to Dole Food Co. to settle claims over environmental pollution at a housing development in California. An AIG unit urged the Second Circuit to affirm a lower court's ruling that a reinsurer must cover $7.2 million of a $20 million payment to Dole Food Co. to settle environmental pollution claims. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania argued in a brief filed Friday that a New York federal judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS