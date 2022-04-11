7th Circ. Revives Faulty Air Bag Suit Against Fiat Chrysler

By Mike Curley (April 11, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has sent back to trial a suit alleging a 2008 Chrysler Aspen's air bag was defective when it failed to deploy in a 2015 one-car accident, saying the trial court was wrong to exclude an expert opinion that didn't specify the source of the defect. In an opinion published Friday, the panel reversed a summary judgment that ended Bradley A. Bensenberg's claim against FCA US LLC, ruling that under Illinois law, the expert's opinion that the vehicle's speed at impact should have been enough to make the air bag deploy is enough to pursue a claim for an...

