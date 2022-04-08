Del. Justices Uphold Toss Of Suit Over Tesaro's $5.1B Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (April 8, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court upheld without elaboration late Friday the Chancery Court's dismissal last year of a stockholder challenge to cancer drug maker Tesaro Inc.'s $5.1 billion sale to GlaxoSmithKline PLC in 2019. Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, writing for the full five-member court, said the dismissal should be affirmed for the reasons given by Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn in her 64-page opinion from Aug. 31, 2021. That decision found the plaintiffs failed to show stockholders were uninformed when a majority approved the cash-only sale. The complaint alleged, in part, that the sale was lined up to meet the interests of venture capital...

