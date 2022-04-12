Calif.'s Renewable Natural Gas Standard: How It Works

By Buck Endemann, Molly Barker and Matthew Clark (April 12, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 24, the California Public Utilities Commission issued a decision, D.22-02-025, requiring California's investor-owned utilities, or IOUs, that supply gas to the public to satisfy short- and medium-term procurement targets for renewable natural gas — also known as biomethane or renewable natural gas. RNG can be produced from feedstocks including organic food and agriculture waste, dairy and swine manure, and wastewater treatment plant solids. By focusing initially on diverting organic food and agriculture waste from landfills, however, the CPUC's short-term RNG procurement goals are meant to create demand to amplify other waste diversion strategies supervised by the California Department of...

