Trade Financier Gets 12 Years For $129M Loan Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (April 11, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Monday white-collar criminals shouldn't get a "pass" as he sentenced a co-founder of defunct trade financing firm International Investment Group LLC to 12 years in prison for a $129 million fraudulent loan scheme. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein sentenced David Hu, 64, to 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The West Orange, New Jersey, resident pled guilty in January to selling fake and overvalued trade finance loans and then using the proceeds to pay off earlier investors between 2007 and 2019. During an in-person sentencing hearing, assistant U.S. attorney Negar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS