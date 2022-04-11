Ga. DA's Office Wants Ex-Aide's Pregnancy Bias Suit Tossed

By Kelcey Caulder (April 11, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Fulton Judicial Circuit district attorney's office has asked a Georgia federal judge to toss a former top aide's claims of pregnancy bias, saying she wasn't discriminated or retaliated against over her pregnancy, and regardless, she wasn't an employee under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, the district attorney's office said Jasmin Younge wasn't fired because of her pregnancy, but because of her behavior toward former Fulton District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. in staff meetings, mistreatment of staff attorneys, complaints from other employees and performance issues. Younge started working for Howard...

