Ga. Judge's Ethics Charges Settled Over Spa Shootings Post

By Jack Karp (April 11, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court judge has resolved ethics charges over his social media post supporting law enforcement's investigation of the 2021 Atlanta-area spa shootings, according to the state's judicial watchdog. Cherokee County Superior Court Judge David Cannon Jr. and Georgia's Judicial Qualifications Commission have agreed to a "nonpublic resolution" of the charges, "which balances the conduct at issue and interests of judicial economy," according to a motion to dismiss the charges. "We are very pleased that we were able to resolve this matter. We had a very strong First Amendment defense in my opinion," S. Lester Tate III of Akin &...

