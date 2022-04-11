Trump Family 'Impersonator' Takes Plea Deal In Fraud Case

By Ivan Moreno (April 11, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man has reached a plea deal to resolve charges he impersonated then-President Donald Trump's family on social media to raise and pocket money for a fake political group, his attorney said in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge. Joshua Hall's letter Friday to U.S. District Judge John. F. Keenan does not include specifics of the agreement. A date was not set for the plea hearing, which will be held remotely due to the pandemic and Hall's health issues. Prosecutors allege Hall amassed more than 100,000 Twitter followers from September 2019 and December 2020 on accounts masquerading as Trump's...

