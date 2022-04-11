Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Suit Says Auction Co. Has Duplicate Cubs World Series Ring

By Ivan Moreno (April 11, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The company that created the Chicago Cubs' 2016 championship rings is suing an auction house and one of its clients in Texas federal court to get back what it says is a duplicate of the ring belonging to World Series MVP Ben Zobrist.

Jostens Inc. said in a lawsuit filed April 7 "it was surprising" to see Dallas-based Heritage Auctions advertising Zobrist's ring for sale in June 2021 because the Cubs' former second baseman still has his ring.

"Mr. Zobrist was quite surprised to hear the news as well," the lawsuit said, adding that the player said through his agent that...

