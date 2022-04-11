Fed. Circ. Makes Quick Work Of 3 Patent Appeals

By Dani Kass (April 11, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed the underlying rulings in a trio of cases argued last week, issuing one-line orders refusing to get rid of obviousness-type double patenting doctrine, revive a patent asserted against Dish Network or issue an injunction in a design patent case. In re: SawStop Holding, 21-2161 The Federal Circuit affirmed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to grant a patent application filed by SawStop Holding's co-founder Stephen Gass. An examiner had denied the application for a "band saw that detects a dangerous condition between a person and the blade" in 2019 for obviousness-type double patenting. The...

