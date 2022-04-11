Texas Jury Awards $15.6M In Flag Pole Electrocution Case

By Katie Buehler (April 11, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A northeast Texas jury has awarded more than $15.6 million in damages to the family of a plumber who died from electrocution and two of his peers who were injured when a flagpole they were moving at an apartment complex came in contact with live electricity wires. The Grayson County jury found in a 10-2 verdict on Friday that Monticello Asset Management Inc., which operates the River Ranch Apartments in Sherman, Texas, negligently placed a flagpole too close to dangerous overhead power lines, which was determined to be a proximate cause to the accident that killed Kiley Russell and injured Jackson Wells and Devin Schares in May...

