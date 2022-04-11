FTC Exploring Ways To Revamp Privacy Approach, Chair Says

By Allison Grande (April 11, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is actively considering ways to "update" its privacy and data security enforcement strategy, including by looking into establishing new commercial surveillance rules and scrapping companies' reliance on "outdated and inefficient" privacy policies to justify their data practices, the agency's chair said Monday. In her first public remarks on privacy issues since she took over as FTC chair in June, Lina Khan vowed that the agency would continue to use its existing statutory authorities and its power to police unfair and deceptive data practices to "take swift and bold action" against companies that misuse or fail to adequately...

