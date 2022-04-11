Zurich Unit Fights Hyatt's Virus Coverage Appeal Stay Bid

By Shawn Rice (April 11, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Hyatt Regency Seattle's COVID-19 coverage appeal shouldn't be stayed until there's an outcome in a Washington Supreme Court case, a Zurich unit told the Ninth Circuit on Monday, saying the appeal sets itself apart with allegations of the presence of the virus and a contamination exclusion. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. said Hyatt Regency Seattle's appeal involves whether the presence of the virus triggers coverage. Washington's high court justices will decide a case focusing only on losses caused solely by government orders related to the pandemic, the insurer said. The Ninth Circuit can look to its existing precedent to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS