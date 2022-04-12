Apple CEO Claims Antitrust App Store Laws Will Hurt Privacy

By Ben Kochman (April 12, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday slammed proposed legislation in Congress and the EU that takes aim at alleged anti-competitive tactics in tech giants' app stores, claiming that such laws would allow "data-hungry" developers to get around Apple's privacy rules. "If we are forced to let unvetted apps onto iPhone, the unintended consequences will be profound," Cook said during a rare public appearance at the International Association of Privacy Professionals' Global Privacy Summit in Washington, D.C. Proposed legislation meant to solve antitrust concerns might allow app developers to circumvent Apple's policies and put users at risk, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday...

