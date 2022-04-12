COVID-19 Test Co. Stole $2M In 'Web Of Deception,' Suit Says

By Rachel Scharf (April 12, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A private-equity backed bulk retailer filed suit in Massachusetts federal court Monday alleging a Chicago couple used phony documents and fraudulent shell companies to pilfer $2 million from a contract for COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits. Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Inc., whose investors include Y Combinator and Bain Capital, said it inked a $19 million deal in January to buy 3.4 million test kits from Henry Leong and Thanhchi Thi Nguyen and their companies, Glove King LLC and Atlantic Capital Lending Ltd. According to the complaint, Leong and Nguyen provided Bulk MRO with invoices, reseller certificates and purchase orders to show...

