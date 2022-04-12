COVID-19 Test Supplier Ordered To Return $2M To Retailer

By Rachel Scharf (April 12, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday ordered a Chicago couple to return $2 million allegedly pilfered from a private equity-backed bulk retailer under a contract for COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani entered a preliminary injunction forcing Henry Leong and Thanhchi Thi Nguyen to immediately transfer the funds to the court. The order came a day after Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Inc., whose investors include Y Combinator and Bain Capital, sued Leong, Nguyen and their companies Glove King LLC and Atlantic Capital Lending Ltd. According to the complaint, Bulk MRO inked a $19 million deal in January...

