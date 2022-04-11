Del. Justices Uphold Chancery Ruling In Yatra-Ebix Deal Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 11, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld a Chancery Court ruling that India-based travel agency Yatra Online Inc. gave up its right to sue for damages and breach of contract when it voluntarily terminated a merger agreement with reluctant partner Ebix Inc. In a brief order penned by Justice James T. Vaughn Jr., the five-member court fully affirmed the August opinion from the Delaware Chancery Court, without elaboration. Yatra Online Inc. had asked Delaware's high court to reverse the Chancery Court opinion that sided with would-be acquirer Ebix, finding that Yatra's termination of the merger agreement eliminated its breach of contract...

