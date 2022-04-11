Brooklyn Residents Challenge Development At Church Site

By Emma Whitford (April 11, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Residents of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and a local block association are trying to undo New York City's approval of what they call a "monstrous" apartment complex adjacent to a 19th-century church in the neighborhood, claiming that key public hearings never took place. Sterling Place BK-NY Block Association Inc. and its president, Daniel Salk, along with neighbor Noémie Bonnet, filed a petition Friday in State Supreme Court in Brooklyn against the City of New York and the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission, as well as developers Hope Street Capital LLC and 959 Sterling Place Ground Owner LLC. The petitioners invoked Article 78 of...

