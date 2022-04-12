'No Doubt' About Cert. In DirecTV Robocall Suit, Class Says

By Nadia Dreid (April 12, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A group of people who say they were on the receiving end of unwanted calls from DirecTV have told a West Virginia federal judge that their Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit is "about as clear-cut a case for class certification as one can imagine." The proposed class made its case for certification to U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in a Monday filing, where it called its single-count lawsuit a "model case for the application of the class action mechanism." The case is straightforward, according to the proposed class. All the proposed members were recipients of telemarketing calls made on DirecTV's...

