CNN Wants Flynn Relative's $100M Defamation Suit Nixed

By Carolina Bolado (April 12, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- CNN asked a Florida federal court Monday to dismiss a $100 million defamation suit filed by the sister-in-law of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, arguing she had failed to plead that a report using an edited video of her family and linking them to the conspiracy theory group QAnon was defamatory. The news network said Valerie Flynn failed to plead either express or implied defamation in her suit over a Feb. 4, 2021, report by CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan that used an edited version of a Fourth of July video of a family barbecue Michael Flynn had posted on Twitter...

