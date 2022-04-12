Aluminum Tariff Dodging Costs Cos. $1.8B After Guilty Verdict

By Lauren Berg (April 11, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A group of California businesses who helped a Chinese billionaire artificially inflate his company's revenues with a massive aluminum smuggling scheme were ordered on Monday to pay $1.8 billion for unpaid U.S. tariffs, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner sentenced the two aluminum businesses and four warehousing companies — all of which are related, prosecutors said — to five years of probation and ordered them to pay $1.83 billion in restitution after a federal jury in August found all six entities guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, and passing false and fraudulent papers through a customhouse....

