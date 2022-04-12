Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aluminum Tariff Dodging Costs Cos. $1.8B After Guilty Verdict

By Lauren Berg (April 11, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A group of California businesses who helped a Chinese billionaire artificially inflate his company's revenues with a massive aluminum smuggling scheme were ordered on Monday to pay $1.8 billion for unpaid U.S. tariffs, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner sentenced the two aluminum businesses and four warehousing companies — all of which are related, prosecutors said — to five years of probation and ordered them to pay $1.83 billion in restitution after a federal jury in August found all six entities guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, and passing false and fraudulent papers through a customhouse....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!