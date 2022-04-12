Defense Dept. Can't Dodge Most Of Cooling Tech Patent Row

By Andrew Karpan (April 12, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge turned down the federal government's bid to beat most of a lawsuit that claims a U.S. Department of Defense project involving contractors like Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon infringed a pair of 2002 cooling system patents. Chief Judge Elaine D. Kaplan, however, trimmed parts of the suit that were attached to work done at eight different research institutions. The Friday ruling largely kept alive claims lodged last year at the court by Jim Hildebrandt and his California company, Power Density Solutions, over a project the DOD's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency ran between 2012 and 2017...

