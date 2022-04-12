16,000 Class Members Slashed From Cricket 4G False Ad Suit

By Nadia Dreid (April 12, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- About 16,000 Cricket Wireless customers were booted out of a class action after a California federal judge found that their claims that the mobile company enticed them with lies about unlimited 4G service would likely have to be arbitrated anyway. U.S. District Judge William Alsup delivered the blow to the class — which is hundreds of thousands of members strong — on Monday in an 18-page order, where he dug into the arbitration question, which AT&T subsidiary Cricket had asked the court to do. It wasn't a complete win for Cricket, which had been hoping that Judge Alsup would declare that the thousands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS