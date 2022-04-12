US Says Ukrainian Court Ruling Not Final Say In Fraud Case

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 12, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. prosecutors have urged a Florida federal court not to toss litigation that they filed to seize property in Dallas allegedly connected to a Ukrainian money laundering scheme, calling the claimants' argument that U.S. courts must defer to Ukrainian courts because the purported fraud took place in Eastern Europe an attempt to "nullify" justice. In a filing submitted on Friday, federal prosecutors argued that claimants Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber should not have the case against them dismissed and that their request for deference to Ukrainian courts is simply a "diversionary tactic," as the alleged fraud in Ukraine does not involve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS