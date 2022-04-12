Photographer Slams Brooklyn Nets With Copyright Suit

By Tiffany Hu (April 12, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A New York photographer has accused the Brooklyn Nets of using two of his copyrighted photos of the "Brooklynettes" dancers on their Instagram account without his permission. In a new lawsuit filed Monday, photographer Stephen Yang claimed that the Nets infringed the copyrights of two photographs he'd taken of the Brooklynettes dancers in June 2021 by posting them on Instagram. Yang registered for the copyrights of the photographs after they were posted on the dance team's Instagram account, according to the complaint. The team's employees had supposedly reached out for "express permission" to use his photographs but ultimately chose not to...

