Air Force Contractor Says It Can't Pay Union Benefit Funds

By Emily Brill (April 12, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- An Air Force contractor is fighting the National Labor Relations Board's order for it to pay into union benefit funds on behalf of 13 drivers it hired from another company, telling the D.C. Circuit that it can't do so because it lacks a collective bargaining agreement with the union. Logmet, which provides labor for projects at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, argued in a brief filed Monday that "the plan documents for the employee benefit funds expressly state that only those signatory to a CBA with the union may make contributions" to IATSE-run health care, life insurance and retirement...

