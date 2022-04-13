Waste Co.'s 401(k) Issues Cost Workers Millions, Suit Says

By Emily Brill (April 13, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Workers lost millions due to a Massachusetts-based waste management company's mismanagement of its 401(k) plan, a former employee claimed in a proposed class action, saying the plan was stocked with needlessly expensive investment funds. Adam Kruzell said in a complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court Sunday that Clean Harbors Environmental Services breached its Employee Retirement Income Security Act-imposed duty to run its $813 million retirement plan in the workers' best interest. Workers who kept money in the plan's mutual funds and stable value funds paid too much in fees because the company and its board of directors failed to take action...

