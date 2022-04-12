Disbarred Atty Asks 9th Circ. To Scrap Calif. Bar's $2M Bill

By Dorothy Atkins (April 12, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt attorney who was disbarred for participating in a foreclosure rescue scam urged the Ninth Circuit Tuesday to find that he's not required to reimburse the California state bar $2 million that it paid his former clients, arguing that the bankruptcy code requires that his debt be discharged. Anthony J. Kassas' counsel, Matthew D. Resnik of Resnik Hayes Moradi LLP, said Tuesday that the state bar is trying to manipulate case law and the bankruptcy code to collect approximately $2 million, which includes interest and money paid to Kassas' former clients. The plain language of the bankruptcy statute is clear...

