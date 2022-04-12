Open Markets Group Backs Oakland Lawsuit Against Raiders

By Matthew Perlman (April 12, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group that promotes strong antitrust enforcement has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case from the city of Oakland, California, over the loss of the NFL's Raiders franchise, arguing that the lower courts are reading the antitrust laws too narrowly. The Open Markets Institute filed an amicus brief on Monday supporting the city's petition for high court review in Oakland's case looking to recover losses from the NFL and the Raiders over the team's 2020 move to Las Vegas. In affirming dismissal of the suit in December, Open Markets said the Ninth Circuit wrongly applied a...

