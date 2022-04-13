Cooley Life Sciences IP Team Departs To Mintz Boston Office

By Xiumei Dong (April 13, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has boosted its life sciences and intellectual property practice with a three-person team from Cooley LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. The group is led by partner Dean Farmer, who was at Cooley for 12 years and represented a range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients, including Beren Therapeutics PBC, Sagimet Biosciences and Carbon Biosciences Inc., he told Law360 Pulse in an interview Wednesday. Farmer and patent attorney Serge Banini have joined Mintz's Boston office as members, and James Whittle, who was an associate at Cooley, will live both in Boston and in Washington as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS