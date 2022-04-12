Ill. Judge Recommends Injunction In Kroger, Grubhub TM Row

By Celeste Bott (April 12, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge has recommended that a district court grant Kroger Co. an injunction blocking Grubhub from using a logo it claims infringes on a mark it uses for its Home Chef meal delivery service, saying the grocery giant has shown it is likely to prevail on its trademark infringement claim. The Kroger Co. says it has owned the logo to its Home Chef meal-kit delivery service (left) since 2014 and is asking an Illinois federal judge to stop Grubhub from using its new logo (right), rolled out in August, until the court rules on Kroger's claims of trademark...

