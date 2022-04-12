NY Judge Clears Chewy Of Infringing 4 IBM Patents

By Britain Eakin (April 12, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has cleared Chewy Inc. of infringing four IBM patents covering web-based technology and permanently dismissed IBM's infringement allegations against the pet retailer. In an opinion dated Monday but entered on the case docket Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff granted summary judgment to Chewy, holding that the online pet food retailer does not infringe IBM's U.S. Patent Nos. 7,072,849; 7,496,831 and 6,704,034 because Chewy's website and mobile applications do not perform the steps outlined in the patents. The judge also held that U.S. Patent No. 7,076,443 is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Alice decision...

