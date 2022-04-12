Crypto Whiz Who Taught Blockchain In N. Korea Gets 5 Years

By Pete Brush (April 12, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a computing expert to more than five years in prison for helping North Korea develop blockchain technology to evade U.S. sanctions, saying he broke the law in a misguided effort to become a "crypto hero." U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel hit defendant Virgil Griffith, 39, with a total of 63 months in prison and a $100,000 fine. "You have great talents," the judge told the Alabama-born cognitive scientist, who has a doctorate in computation and neural systems from the California Institute of Technology. "You are going to have a long life after you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS