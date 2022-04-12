Gay Couple Files EEOC Charge Against NYC Over IVF Benefits

By Abby Wargo (April 12, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A gay couple filed a class discrimination charge on Tuesday against New York City with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing the city of denying gay male workers in vitro fertilization benefits offered to non-gay male employees. Corey Briskin, who was New York County's assistant district attorney from 2017 to 2022, and his husband, Nicholas Maggipinto, filed the EEOC charge alleging the city violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as state and city civil rights laws by denying gay male workers IVF benefits. They brought the charge on behalf of a class of hundreds of other...

