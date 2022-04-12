Amazon Snuffs Warehouse Workers' Drug-Test Challenge

By Donald Morrison (April 12, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday threw out a proposed class action alleging Amazon illegally withdrew employment offers after applicants tested positive for marijuana, agreeing with Amazon's assertion that warehouse jobs are exempt from a New York City law that bans such preemployment screening. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan dismissed Michael Thomas' suit against Amazon.com Inc., ruling the job description for the sortation associate position he applied for included the use of heavy machinery, allowing the company to test prospective employees for marijuana. A New York federal judge threw out a proposed class action accusing Amazon of unlawfully rescinding...

