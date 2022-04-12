Brazilian Airline Beats Investor Suit Over Earnings Report

By Sarah Jarvis (April 12, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed, for now, a consolidated putative securities class action against Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, finding the shareholders failed to show the airline knew about an auditor's findings prior to an earnings report they claim was misleading. U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner noted in her order that the investors argued a May 2020 earnings report contained material misstatements or omissions of fact because the company failed to disclose that auditor KPMG had found material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting, or ICFR, among other things. But the judge said the...

