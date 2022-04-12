Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brazilian Airline Beats Investor Suit Over Earnings Report

By Sarah Jarvis (April 12, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed, for now, a consolidated putative securities class action against Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, finding the shareholders failed to show the airline knew about an auditor's findings prior to an earnings report they claim was misleading.

U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner noted in her order that the investors argued a May 2020 earnings report contained material misstatements or omissions of fact because the company failed to disclose that auditor KPMG had found material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting, or ICFR, among other things.

But the judge said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!