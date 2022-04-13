AT&T Seeks More Time To Meet Broadband Subsidy Mandate

By Christopher Cole (April 13, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- AT&T has pressed the Federal Communications Commission for more time to comply with a looming mandate to make all service plans available to consumers qualifying for broadband subsidies under the recently enacted infrastructure law. The telecom giant met with FCC staff to back up its recent petition for a limited waiver of rules for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the permanent replacement for the Emergency Broadband Benefit that lawmakers created as part of last year's spending bill. The EBB subsidy was meant to be only a temporary program to help households hook up to broadband during the novel coronavirus pandemic....

