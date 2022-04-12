Hollywood Director Says USCIS Delays Jeopardizing $1M Job

By Dave Simpson (April 12, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- An English-born television and film director hit U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with a lawsuit in California federal court Monday, alleging that its delay in processing her immigration case is jeopardizing her $1 million job as the director of a film scheduled to be shot in Europe. MJ Bassett, a citizen of the United Kingdom but resident of Los Angeles County, is under contract to direct "Red Sonja," a film adaptation of a graphic novel, but must travel to Greece and Bulgaria for pre-production and filming, according to the complaint. She and her wife, Karen Bassett, who has the same immigration...

