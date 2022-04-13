Hamptonites Can't Halt Offshore Wind Project, Judge Says

By Clark Mindock (April 13, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rejected the latest attempt by Hamptons residents to kill a wind farm planned near their affluent locale, finding that they failed to establish that chemical disruptions from construction would lead to irreparable harm. Judge Frederic Block of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York said Tuesday that two couples who live in the area failed to show that they were likely to suffer irreparable harm when workers dig trenches for underground cables that will connect to the offshore wind project. While the couples complained that the federal approvals for the project...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS