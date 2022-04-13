Tenant Background Checker Violated FCRA, Suit Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 13, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A tenant background check company used by landlords violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by pulling up records into applicants' criminal histories older than the law's seven-year limit, according to a proposed class action filed in Philadelphia court. Benjamin McKey, the lead plaintiff in the potential class action against Tenantreports.com LLC , alleged in the April 8 complaint that the company cited multiple dropped felony charges from 2007 in its background check of him. McKey claimed this was because Tenant Reports lacked a system for filtering out old charges. "Defendant's report to plaintiff's prospective landlord included numerous criminal charges that had...

